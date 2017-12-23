Plans for 103 new homes in Knighton given the go-ahead

PLANS for a total of 103 new homes at Llanshay Farm on the edge of Knighton have been agreed at the December meeting of Powys Planning Committee.

Permission for the outline plans was given despite objections from the Town Council, a petition signed by 74 people, plus 17 letters of objection.

Town Council objections included the scale of the proposal without any proven need and without local employment, medical and other service provision to cope with an influx of new families or elderly people.

Other concerns related to sewage capacity, flooding problems and a dangerous access.

One objector described it as a “half-baked” planning application that has caused “significant dismay and anxiety” reappearing after the original plans had been left undetermined after more than 12 years.

But the consent given by the planners is subject to many conditions including site works.

The current proposals are amended plans from an original scheme involving 133 dwellings.

The current plans involve a five hectare site divided by Lanshay Lane with 44 dwellings on the western side and 59 on the eastern side, 32 of which would be designated “affordable homes”.

The plans were submitted by R. R. Price and Sons and Pryce Property Services of Montgomery.

Planners agreed the site is outside the town itself but still adjoins what is an area centre which benefits from a range of services.

“When providing additional housing it is important to consider whether the scheme can be considered to be sustainable development,” said the planning officer’s report to the committee.

“This can relate to a wide range of matters including public transport provision and access to education, employment opportunities and other services. Knighton is defined as an Area Centre in the Unitary Development Plan.

“Area Centre settlements normally act as an important service hub to the surrounding area. It is noted that the settlement of Knighton is served by a primary school, supermarket, petrol station, and health services and a range of financial and retail services. It is also noted that it is served by bus routes with regards to public transport.

“As the site is adjoining an Area Centre which benefits from a wide range of services, the site is considered to be a sustainable and additional residential development in this location would accord with the provisions of Planning Policy Wales in so far as it is a sustainable location.”

Other conditions being imposed seek to ensure the integrity of the public water supply and of the nearby Elan Valley Aqueduct are not compromised.