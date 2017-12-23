Hopes for a new Lonely Tree for Llanfyllin

A new Lonely Tree could soon be watching over Llanfyllin after 17 potential replacements were planted by volunteers.

Mayor Cllr David Goodman and County Councillor Peter Lewis were joined by Richard Kretchmer, Dewi Morris and John Swannick, to plant the saplings in an extended enclosure next to the fallen tree.

It is hoped that at least one will take and people will be picnicking beneath its branches in just a few decades.

The trees included a daughter of the Lonely Tree, lovingly raised and donated by Keith and Decia, and a sapling from the nearby trees, cared for by Pauline and Bryn.

The other 15 trees were provided by Prees Heath Forest Nurseries, and planting advice was gratefully received from John Browne and Patrick Green.

At a recent meeting of Llanfyllin Town Council, Cllr Goodman thanked the volunteers who helped with the planting, as well as Barry Thomas for sorting the fencing extension.