Two car smash on A458 near Llanfair Caereinion – road now clear

TWO PEOPLE were taken to hospital following a crash this morning (Monday, December 18) on the A458 between Llanfair Caereinion and Llangynyw.

The road traffic collision was between a White Van and a dark Vauxhall Corsa.

A police spokeswoman said that the collision took place at 8.02am.

The crash held up commuters coming east towards Welshpool for a short time.

A driver caught up in the delay told The County Times: “It was pandemonium.

“There were a couple of blokes standing in the middle of the road trying to direct traffic and no sign of the police.

“Both vehicles looked really badly smashed up I hope no-one is seriously hurt.”

A spokesman for Wales Ambulance Service, said: “We were called at shortly after 8am this morning to reports of a two-car road traffic collision in Llanfair Caereinion, Powys.

“We sent a crew in an emergency ambulance and two patients were taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.”

The Ambulance pokesman said that information on whether the injured are male or female was not available at the moment.

The road was clear by 10.10am.