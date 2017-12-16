Overnight raiders target cash machine in Bishops Castle Spar

THIEVES got away with a large amount of cash but failed in their attempt to take the ATM machine in a raid on a shop at Bishops Castle.

Investigating officers from West Mercia Police have appealed for witnesses after the attempted theft of an ATM machine from within the Spar shop in Church Street.

The incident was reported to have happened at around 2.10am on Wednesday, November 29, although the police appeal was not released until last Friday, December 8.

Three unknown men were said to have forced entry into the premises and targeted a stand alone ATM machine.

They forced entry into the machine and stole a “large amount of money” before fleeing the scene.

All three offenders are described as being men wearing black clothing. Two of the men were of a slim build and the other of a large build.

“A thorough investigation is underway and officers are conducting extensive inquiries in order to locate the offenders,” said Detective Constable Andrew Wilcox of West Mercia Police.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has information about this incident, or who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time, is urged to contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 26s of 29 November 2017.

“If you want to give information but don’t want to give your name, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”

“Crimestoppers is not part of the police, when you contact them you won’t be identified. The only person who knows you have given information is you,” said DC Wilcox.