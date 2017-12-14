Melting snow causes problems as cars are stuck in floods near Welshpool Airport

MELTING SNOW and ice has brought a fresh set of problems, in the form of rising river levels and flooding.

Natural Resources Wales has issued a flood alert for the River Severn in Upper Powys.

This means that residents in the area should “be prepared as flooding is possible.”

Welshpool Fire Station’s Swift Water Rescue team and Fire Appliance were mobilised this morning to a vehicle stuck in flood water on the A490 near to Welshpool Airport.

Dyfed Powys Police are advising motorists not to ignore road signs warning of flooding.