New Costa coffee shop has opened in Newtown creating up to 10 jobs

COSTA Coffee has opened its new shop in Newtown, creating an extra eight to 10 jobs.

While some may be feeling nostalgic at the demise of the Angel pub, others are happy that it has been transformed into a coffee shop.

And some are saying that it is already enticing new faces into the town centre.

Powys County Councillor Joy Jones has already been to Costa for a caffeine shot.

Cllr Jones said: “I’ve been to try it out and it’s lovely.

“It brings something fresh to the town.

“I saw some unfamiliar faces there and hope that lots of people will be coming in to Newtown to see what it’s all about.”

“If it brings more people here to shop, who will be able to see the fantastic independent shops and businesses we have, it can only be good for Newtown.”

In Welshpool, Costa will also be opening a coffee shop in 2018.

They will be taking over the Pinewood cafe building which closes on December 30.