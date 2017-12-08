Machynlleth and Llanfair Caereinion to get new medical centres by 2021

NEW AND revamped medical services can be expected to be built in Machynlleth and Llanfair Caereinion by 2021.

Both towns have been chosen to receive part of £68 million to create integrated health and care centres across Wales

Health Secretary, Vaughan Gething, announced the plans on Wednesday, December 6.

He hopes to deliver 19 new integrated health and care centres across Wales in the next three years.

Mr Gething said: “People in the 21st century expect to be treated in modern, advanced health care centres that deliver a wide range of services all under one roof.

“We agree and by targeting investment in this way it is hoped that opportunities for delivering service change can be delivered upon.

“We’re funding the future of healthcare in Wales and the pipeline of projects I’m announcing today will make a significant difference to the care people receive closer to home in their communities.”

Construction will be subject to the agreement of successful business cases from the local health boards, and the expectation is that all schemes will be delivered by 2021.

The new facilities are intended to improve access to a range of health and social care services closer to people’s homes.

The projects seeks to invest in a number of ways and includes the refurbishment and redevelopment of existing sites, as well as a number of new build developments.

A key theme of the project is integration and health boards are looking to work with a range of delivery partners, including local authorities, housing associations and the third sector, to bring together a range of public services into community hubs.

Machynlleth County Councillor Michael Williams said: “I’m really delighted to hear that this has been given the go ahead and we’ll have more facilities here.”

“The proposals have been discussed at the Machynlleth Patients Forum, but until the Government gave it’s approval we couldn’t be sure that it would go ahead.”