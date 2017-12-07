Lorry crash has closed the A483 at Llanelwedd near Builth Wells

EMERGENCY SERVICES are at the scene of a road traffic collision which has closed the A483 Builth Road, Llanelwedd.

Police received a report of a lorry on its side after hitting a wall at around 7am this morning

No one was injured.

A spokeswoman for Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “Damage was also caused to a lamppost exposing electrical wires.

“Western Power have been requested to attend to make the area safe.”

“Vehicle recovery are currently at the scene.”

“The road remains closed and is likely to be closed for another hour.”