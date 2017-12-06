Newtown businesses and individuals rally around charity, Dial-a-Ride that suffered a break and had all their Christmas raffle gifts stolen

THE SPIRIT of Christmas is alive and well in Newtown as busineswses and residents rally around a charity who had their raffle prizes stolen.

Members and staff of Newtown and District Dial a Ride are thanking everyone who donated gifts to make up for their losses.

Dial-a-Ride provides transport for the elderly, disabled and those with mobility problems and has a fleet of specially adapted minibuses with rear lift facility for wheelchair users.

The break-in took place some time between Friday night, November 24, and Saturday morning, November 25.

Between £80 to £100 was stolen as well as the Christmas raffle prizes.

These included wine and spirits as well as tins of chocolates, such as Quality Street,or Rose’s.

Dial-a-Ride Chairman, D.Michael Jones: “We wish to express our sincere gratitude and thanks to those very kind members of the public and businesses who have so kindly donated presents and goods in kind to make up for the loss from our recent break-in.

“We realise that other charities and other shops in the town have also experienced similar acts of vandalism.

“What we have since experienced is the very best of human kindness after having experienced the worst. “

“It is high time that proper sanctions are imposed on the worst perpetrators of evil acts and that resources are applied to effect convictions of the same and not busy ourselves with the soft target of normally law abiding citizens.

A spokeswoman for Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that they were investigating the burglary and are appealing for anyone who can help with their investigation to contact Newtown Police by ringing 101.