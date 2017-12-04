Chimney fire causes severe damage to roof in Buttington

FIRE FIGHTERS from Welshpool, Llanfair Caereinion, Montgomery, Llanfyllin and Llandrindod Wells were called to a chimnet fire at a property at Buttington.

this is the third incident involving a chimney that fire fighter have had to deal with in less than a week.

They were alerted to the fire at just after 5,10pm on Sunday, December 3.

It took over two and a half hours for the crews using breathing apparatus and a main jet to extinguish the fire which severely damaged the roof.

A spokesman for Mid and West Wales Emergency Services said: “The fire involved a roof void in the detached property and resulted in an area of the roof void being severely damaged by the fire and heat.