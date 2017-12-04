Annual music festival, Zonfest in Arddleen has raised thousands of pounds for charity.

AN ANNUAL MUSIC festival has raised thousands of pounds for charity.

Zonfest organisers donated £1320 to Hope House children’s hospice in memory of Keigan Davies, who died at just 11 days old.

The family also receive ongoing support from Hope House.

Hope House fuindraiser, Lynsey Kilvert, said: “Keigan’s parents, Sarah and BJ, were offered the use of the Snowflake Suite at Hope House; a temperature controlled bedroom, lounge and garden.

The Snowflake Suite is a special place where families can take their time to say goodbye whilst being supported by a dedicated team of specialised nurses, carers and counsellors who are experts in child bereavement.

The event has been held for four years and the other charity to receive a donation from Zonfest was the Lingen Davies Cancer Appeal who received £2000.

Organiser, Yvonne Ellis, was diagnosed with aggressive breast cancer seven years ago and received treatment and support from the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre.

Yvonne said: “We would like to thank everyone who sponsored the event, Laurie and Belinda from The Horseshoe, Arddleen, all the acts that performed for free and everyone who supported the event.

“Without you all, the event would not have been such a success.

“Please visit the ZonFest facebook page to see a full list of thank you’s and for information about next years’ festival which will be held in memory of Linda Hughes.”