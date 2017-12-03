Llandrindod Wells volunteers are 'Helping our Homeless' with Christmas appeal

JUMPERS, coats and socks are at the top of the Christmas list of a group of volunteers trying to extend a helping hand to those who will be spending the festive season without a place to call home.

‘Helping our Homeless’ is calling on Mid Wales residents to add one more gift onto their shopping lists for someone who might otherwise receive nothing at all.

The group of four, based in Llandrindod Wells, has already received hundreds of donations throughout the year but is hoping to ramp up the drive as the festive season approaches.

Sarah Walsh, who started the appeal, said: “We are a small group of local people who really want to help other people and homelessness is something we are all passionate about changing.

“We want to help those less fortunate than ourselves at Christmas by making a small difference.

“We are looking for donations of winter clothes such as coats, jumpers, hats, gloves, socks and boots, non perishable foods and toiletries, which we will deliver to shelters in Wales in December.”

A number of fundraising events have been planned in a bid to further boost the group’s efforts. There will be a bingo night at Builth Wells Rugby Club on Thursday, December 7, eyes down 7.30pm, and another at Radnorshire Indoor Bowling Club on Wednesday, December 20, eyes down at 7.30pm.

The money raised will go towards tents and sleeping bags as well as 100 Christmas gift bags which the group will deliver directly to homeless people on the streets, including some in the Llandrindod area.

As word of the group’s efforts has spread throughout the year, local people have already donated boxes of clothes, money and plenty of raffle prizes for its fundraisers.

One young boy called AJ saved up his pocket money each week in order to buy supplies to donate to the cause.

Sarah added: “We have received phenomenal support, we are really overwhelmed by it.

“We try and do as much as we can. We are just a group of people who want to try and make a difference.”

To support the ‘Helping our Homeless’ Christmas appeal, email smason71@yahoo.com or boddejack@yahoo.co.uk or find ‘Helping our Homeless’ on Facebook.