Dyfi Diggers raised over £3,600 for charity during a mountain biking event at Dinas Mawddwy

DYFI DIGGERS have raised over £3,600 for charity during a mountain biking event.

They presented a cheque for £3,616.54 to the Wales Air Ambulance which included a donation of £1000 from Barclays Bank.

The fundraising took place at the red Bull Hardline Event that was held at Dinas Mawddwy

The group are supporters of Rachel Atherton the world renowned mountain biker.

While on a trip to Andorra last year supporting Rachel, the Taylor family from Aberllefenni decided to form a group that would raise money for the Welsh Air Ambulance.

Fundraisers are made up of mothers,children and friends of a dedicated crew that are helping to build a brand new biking facility at Pantperthog.

The group plan to raise even more money next year.