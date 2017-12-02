Myfanwy's latest book, Y Plygain Olaf is launched at Dolanog

THERE was an excellent turn-out at Dolanog Village Hall for the launch of Myfanwy Alexander’s third novel, ‘Y Plygain Olaf’.

The book continues to explore the investigations of Inspector Daf Dafys, which started with ‘A Oes Heddwas’ and was followed by ‘Pwnc Llosg’.

There were several entertaining readings from the book by members of the audience.

Myfanwy’s first book has been translated into English as “Bloody Eisteddfod” and topped the Welsh books best-seller list recently.

During the evening mulled wine and mince pies were served and a raffle was held to support the Royal Welsh Feature County Appeal 2018.

n LEFT: Myfanwy with publisher Nia Roberts.