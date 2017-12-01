Councillor complains that drop in sessions on education reform needed in Welshpool and north Powys

WELSHPOOL and North Powys has been ignored by Powys County Council in talks about the future of the county’s schools, says a councillor.

People are being invited to have their say on the county council’s draft policy on developing the school infrastructure “Plans for Powys Schools – Vision 2025”.

But there are no drop-in sessions planned for Welshpool and the surrounding area, an omission that Cllr Graham Breeze, who represents the Llanerchyddol ward, believes is unfair.

He wants to see more drop-in sessions take place.

Cllr Breeze said: “The council plans to visit Brecon, Llandrindod and Newtown but has totally ignored vast areas of the county and I have written pointing out this very unfair situation.

“I have not received a response from the authority yet, only support from councillors in other areas that have also been totally ignored.

“I will be contacting Councillor Myfanwy Alexander, Cabinet member with responsibility for Schools, to ask for changes to be made.”

A draft has been published online at www.powys.gov.uk/en/corporate/find-out-about-consultations-in-powys/developing-the-powys-schools-infrastructure/ and the council is welcoming feedback on this strategic document.

Drop-in sessions are also being held in January for those people who don’t have internet access or who have questions for the council’s education officers.

A spokesman for Powys County Council said that they were aware of the raised concerns and the issue would be “looked at.”

The drop-in sessions are at:

n Tuesday, January 9 – Brecon Library – 3pm-6.30pm

n Thursday, January 11 – The Gwalia – 3pm-6.30pm

n Tuesday, January 16 – Newtown Library – 3pm-6.30pm

The online survey is open until January 30, 2018. Should people prefer, they can respond by letter to the School Transformation Team at County Hall, Llandrindod Wells, Powys, LD1 5LG or by emailing school.consultation@powys.gov.uk.