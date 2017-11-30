Heartless thieves steal Christmas: Newtown charity Dial-a-Ride have Christmas raffle prizes stolen

HEARTLESS THIEVES broke into a charity office in Newtown and stolen cash as well as prizes for a Christmas raffle.
Dial-a-Ride in Newtown provides transport for the elderly, disabled and those with mobility problems and has a fleet of specially adapted minibuses with rear lift facility for wheelchair users.
The break-in took place some time between Friday night, November 24, and Saturday morning, November 25.
Carol Clayton, Dial-a-Ride treasurer, said: “Between £80 to £100 was stolen and our raffle prizes.
“Some wine and spirits as well as tins of chocolates – Quality Street, Rose’s type of tins.
“To think anyone would willingly steal anything is bad enough but to steal from a charity is absolutely horrifying:”
A spokeswoman for Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that they were investigating the incident.
She said: “Police are investigating an allegation of burglary which occurred sometime between 5pm on Friday, November 24 and 9am on Saturday November 25 at a property in the Ladywell Centre, Newtown.
“A number of items were taken from the property including a sum of money and some stationary.
“Anyone with information that can help officers with their investigation is asked to report it by calling Newtown Police on 101.”
