Newtown Salvation Army launch toy and tins appeal to brighten up peoples Christmas'

NEWTOWN’S Salvation Army toy and tins Christmas appeal was launched on Wednesday, November 15.

Members of the public are asked to drop off a new unwrapped gift for a child and tinned and Christmas food items at the Salvation Army Charity Shop on Market Street.

Salvation Army Community Development Worker, Nicola Wain, said: “Every year The Salvation Army relies on the generosity of the public to donate gifts and toys for children who otherwise would have little or nothing on Christmas morning.

“We will then distribute them to children and families in need in the area through their own networks, local groups and social services.

“Thanks to the generosity of people in Newtown and the surrounding area last year we were able to distribute toys and hampers to many families in the area who might otherwise have struggled at Christmas.”

n ABOVE: Samantha Jones and Nicola Wain, from the Salvation Army, launch the Christmas Toy and Tins appeal at the Salvation Army Shop with the help of volunteers Eleanor Cochrane and Lois Bolton at the Salvation Army shop in Market Street, Newtown.

Picture: Mike Sheridan (MS796)