The Cambrian train line between Machynlleth and Newtown re-opens after bridge inspection

TRAINS ARE running again between Machynlleth and Newtown.

Arriva Trains Wales, confirmed that the Cambrian line has fully reopened more than seven hours after flood waters reached dangerous levels.

Water in the River Twymyn in Powys passed the closure mark at the rail bridge at Glyntwymyn, also known as Black Bridge at 5:30am.

As a safety consequence the line closed, with replacement buses running between Machynlleth and Newtown via Caersws in both directions.

Network Rail have been holding regular inspections and at around midday divers were sent down to inspect the bridge for any structural issues before being satisfied that the line could safely reopen at around 12:45pm.

Lynne Milligan, Customer Services Director for Arriva Trains Wales said: “We’d like to thank customers for their patience during this morning’s disruption along the Cambrian line.

“Safety has to come first, although we do of course recognise the impact this flooding has had on our customers.

”We are pleased to have worked closely with Network Rail to minimise the impact on services and to be able to restart services along the line as soon as it was safe to do so.”

A Network Rail spokesperson said: ““Specialist divers then made an underwater assessment of the bridge to ensure it hadn’t been damaged by the excessive water levels.”