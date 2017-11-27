Llandinam author's new book off to a roaring start

A new children’s book has hit the shelves just in time for Christmas, and its Llandinam-based author is hoping it will be a ‘roaring’ success.

The debut work of Julia R Francis, ‘Henry and the Dinosaurs’ follows the titular character as he makes an amazing discovery at a birthday party.

He and his new friends embark on a fossil-digging adventure in the sandpit, but at bedtime, what will he tell Mummy was the best part of the day?

While the title may suggest a work of fantasy, the author believes her book offers a realistic situation which pre-school and key stage one children will enjoy.

Julia said: “The situations Henry finds himself in are designed to encourage interaction and discussion; to identify with a positive attitude.”

The ‘I can do this’ approach is a theme Julia wishes to explore in further books with the young character, with three additional books already written in the hope of future publication.

“The idea of interaction and imagination is a big part of the concept,” said Julia.

“This is a story both reader and child can enjoy together.”

With success competing in her local Eisteddfod with her poems and short stories, the publication of her first book is another step ahead in the former teacher’s long-standing artistic career.

She said: “I can’t recall a time when I wasn’t learning lines for drama, singing, acting, or indeed creating scripts for plays and pantomimes.”

Julia will be signing copies of ‘Henry and the Dinosaurs’ at the Great Oak Bookshop in Llanidloes on Saturday, December 2, at 11.30am.

If you can’t make it, copies of the book are available from Julia’s Facebook page, ‘Julia R Francis’, or from Austin Macauley Publishers, priced £7.99 in paperback or £15.99 in hardback.