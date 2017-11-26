Villagers to have their say on Caersws bridge future

POLITICIANS are urging Caersws residents to take part in a Government consultation to address pedestrian safety on the A470 bridge at Caersws.

The Welsh Government, is currently investigating options to address this issue.

Montgomeryshire Assembly Member Russell George and Powys County Councillor for Caersws, Cllr Les George, want villagers to make their voices heard in Cardiff.

Earlier this year, a short trial took place which saw the segregation of vehicles and pedestrians using a single traffic lane with a footway under permanent lights.

The trial resulted in traffic queuing at both bridge approaches during the day, with 10 to 15 vehicle queues seen at times during the trial.

The Welsh Government consultation, which is open until January 31, 2018, lists four improvement options including:

n More signage (pedestrian warning signs) and road markings (ARAF/SLOW).

n A permanent traffic signal control, single file traffic lane and footway on the road bridge.

n A new footbridge attached to the existing grade two listed bridge.

n A new stand-alone footbridge.

Almost a year ago, Russell George AM joined members of the Caersws Bridge Action Group to show Ken Skates AM, the Cabinet Secretary for Infrastructure, the danger of pedestrian access over the existing bridge

Mr George AM said: “There is community opposition to the option of a traffic light system which would be impractical and I believe would cause excessive traffic congestion.

“The trial in May seems to have provided irrefutable evidence that this would be the case and as such, traffic lights wouldn’t be the right option for Caersws.

“I’m pleased that the Welsh Government has published a genuinely open consultation with a range of options to be considered and I would encourage residents to take part and provide their views.”

Cllr Les George added: “Pedestrians including school children currently have to dice with death when crossing the current bridge – having to face on-coming lorries travelling at speed on what is a main arterial route from North to South.”

“I have never thought that a traffic light system would be the best option for Caersws and the recent trial seems to have supported this view.

“It would create unnecessary congestion in the centre of the village and we don’t want to be in a position whereby we create another problem by resolving another.”

Both politicians will be holding an advice surgery at Caersws Village Club on Thursday, November 30, from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.

They are willing to talk to concerned residents about the bridge issue and help any who want help, to take part in the consultation.