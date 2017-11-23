Fury in Newtown as cars are towed away due to street parking problems

RESIDENTS IN parts of Newtown woke up on Monday morning to find their cars being towed away.

Councillor Mark Barnes, who represents the Newtown Llanllwchaiarn Ward, has been trying to sort out parking issues with residents who live in Crescent and Bryn Street.

On November 7 Cllr Barnes organised a public meeting at all Saints Church to discuss the issue.

But before he could take the process forward, enforcement action was taken which has left residents fuming.

Cllr Barnes has condemned the action and feels towing away people’s cars has been “heavy handed”.

Cllr Barnes said: “For many years, for a number of reasons, traffic and parking has been an issue in Bryn Street, Crescent Street and nearby roads.

“This was raised when I spoke to residents before the county council elections.”

Cllr Barnes says he has met with the relevant council highways officials and has been told that there are three steps that can be taken to ease the problems. These are:

n A residents’ parking scheme.

n A one-way system.

n Implementing unloading and loading bans.

Cllr Barnes added: “People are passionate about this and have a lot to say.

“They wanted to encourage people who park on these streets and work in town, to consider parking elsewhere.

“Parents who take and pick up their children by car from Penygloddfa Primary School were also considered a problem.”

Bryn Street resident, Amber Deacon, woke up on Monday to find her car being towed away.

She said: “It was disgraceful, I was told that the way the car had been parked was considered an obstruction.

“I’ve lived here for four years.

“We all try to park as considerately as possible and allow for emergency vehicles to be able to drive down the street as well as room for pedestrians.

“I had no idea where they were taking my car and when I eventually found out it cost a £150 release fee.

“We were told but we had one working day and the weekend to find somewhere else to park, when there is nowhere else.

“There has been no discussion of solutions only enforcement.”

Dyfed-Powys Police Sergeant Gareth Earp said: “Parking in this residential area has been causing issues for quite some time.

“All other requests and warnings have been ignored.

“We gave notice to vehicle owners of what the consequence would be if they continued to park in this obstructive manner.

“We took action on Monday morning and will take action again if this issue continues.”

A spokesman for Powys County Council said that they are “not obliged” to provide parking for residents.