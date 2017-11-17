Michelin-starred restaurant The Checkers in Montgomery up for sale

The only Michelin-starred restaurant in Powys is up for sale.

The Checkers, in Montgomery, has gone on the market with Colliers International for an asking price of £575,000.

Run by chef-proprietor Stéphane Borie, his partner Sarah and her sister Kathryn, the Grade II listed coaching inn turned gourmet restaurant has built a strong reputation for its French cuisine.

Recently refurbished, the building is being marketed at £575,000 for the freehold, and includes five letting rooms – with an extant planning consent for another – which have contributed to net annual sales of £498,000.

Ed Jefferson, from Colliers International’s Hotels team, said the restaurant is ideally situated in the heart of a busy tourist town.

“Overlooking the market place, The Checkers is an eye-catching building which underwent a complete refurbishment in 2011,” he said.

“Our clients acquired the property as a run-down public house and have totally refurbished the fabric of the building including complete re-wiring and plumbing.

“Immaculately furnished and beautifully maintained, The Checkers has held a Michelin Star since 2011 thanks to the efforts of Michel Roux-trained chef Stéphane – who has written a book on his business ventures called ‘The Frenchman and the Farmer’s Daughters’,” said Ed.

The main restaurant area at The Checkers is split into two rooms and can seat 32 diners.

The restaurant leads into the bar area which has ample space for around 12 guests, with French windows opening onto the patio.

The five individually designed double suites are on the first floor and there is a large attic space which has full planning permission for conversion to an additional room if required.

Ed Jefferson added: “It also makes an ideal base for exploring this beautiful part of the world, with Snowdonia, the Welsh Marches and Shropshire within a comfortable drive.”