Four injured in Sunday afternoon crash on the A483 between Welshpool and Arddleen

Four hurt intwo car crash
THE A483 road between Welshpool and Arddleen was closed for three-and-a-half hours on Sunday afternoon following a two-car crash.
Four people were taken to hospital for treatment with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.
It is believed that one of injured was a child who was flown by air ambulance to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool.
Three adults were taken by road ambulance to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.
A spokeswoman for Dyfed-Powys Police, said “We attended a two vehicle road traffic collision which occurred at approximately 1.20pm on Sunday on the A483 outside Welshpool.”
“The two vehicles involved were a black Vauxhall Corsa and a blue Ford Fiesta.
“Four people were taken to hospital for treatment.
“Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
“The road was closed with diversions in place and re-opened at around 4.50pm.”
