The family of Llangammarch Wells fire victims thank emergency services and well wishers

THE FAMILY of the Llangammarch Wells fire victims, have thanked emergency services and are extremely grateful for the support they have received since the tragedy.

Earlier today, Dyfed-Powys Police released the statement on behalf of the grieving family.

It is believed that a man named locally as David Cuthbertson and five children aged between four and 11 years old died in the blaze at the rural farmhouse in the early hours of Monday, October 30.

Three other children, aged, 13, 12 and 10 years old escaped the fire and have now been released from hospital.

Dyfed-Powys Police told The County Times that they have still not confirmed any of the victims identities.

The statement said: “As a family, we would like to state how extremely grateful we are for the overwhelming sympathy, kind thoughts, well wishes and all assistance and support shown to us since this tragedy.

“It is hard to put into words how much it all means to us.

“The support of friends, the local community and from much further afield is astounding, and we thank you all so very much for all your kindness.

“We would also like to express our sincere gratitude for all the efforts of the emergency services so far.

We understand that this has been a very difficult and dangerous operation from the outset, but the professionalism, determination and respect shown by all the emergency services has been clear to us.

“Our ordeal continues, but we know that the investigation and operation is continuing, and are reassured that we are the priority of the police.”

Earlier this week Dyfed-Powys Police explained that the investigation into the fire and subsequent deaths could take months,

Specialist officers from both South Wales and Gwent Police will be helping them conduct the investigation.

Senior Investigating Officer, Dyfed-Powys Police Detective Chief Inspector Martin Slevin, said: “The nature of this fire was so intense, the scene presents significant difficulties in respect of the recovery of any remains, and assessments of the scene.

“We want to get this absolutely right for the family and will do all we can to understand what happened here.

“It is likely to take several weeks, if not months, to conclude our work.

“While we are at the scene up to 40 people will be at the site at a time, and you will notice an increase of police cars and officers around the town.”