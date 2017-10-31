Powys Dementia networking day a success

A DAY TO promote networking among Dementia Friendly Communities from all over Powys has been described by organisers as “very successful.”

Speakers from all across the area came to Welshpool to talk about projects they are working on.

This was to help inspire each other to think of new ways in which they can work towards becoming dementia friendly.

The day was organised jointly by Karen Rodenburg, Alzheimer’s Cymru Dementia Friendly Communities Coordinator for North and Mid Powys and Network Coordinators for Ageing Well in Wales, Steve Huxton and Gareth Rees.

They we were joined by Jo Lane, Dementia Friendly Communities Coordinator for North Wales, who spoke about Dementia Friendly projects from Wrexham to the Llyn Peninsula.

Pupils from Welshpool Church In Wales Primary School also attended the day and spoke about their enjoyment of visiting the Hermitage Care Home regularly to participate in activities with the residents.

Karen said: “The day was a big success as it gave everyone the opportunity to share what they are doing in their own communities.

“This in turn, inspired others to take similar actions and helped to give people confidence to try different activities in their community.

“Contact details were exchanged so that the different communities across Mid and North Powys can help each other to get projects off the ground.

“If they hard work has been done in one community, why not share that in others?

“This will help make the Dementia Friendly community initiative sustainable.”