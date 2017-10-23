Wales Rally GB 2017: Schedule, tickets, free events, parking

The Wales Rally GB is taking place from October 26-29 through North and Mid Wales with a special event at Cholmondeley Castle on the Saturday.

Here’s how to see some or all of the rally:

Tickets to the Special Stages are available on line at walesrallygb.com/tickets or by calling 01492 817113 (10am- 5pm Monday-Friday, 10am-2pm Saturday, closed on Sunday).

FREE events include:

The Rally Village in Deeside is the ‘pits and paddock’ - each morning the cars start out from her and then return later in the evening (from Thursday morning to Saturday evening).

Newtown which will play host to Friday lunchtime’s Regroup for the cars competing in the International event. Cars will start to arrive around 1pm.

Chester Time Control starting at 4pm with the arrival of the National crews before the star drivers from the WRC event arrive from 6.30pm for photos and autographs.

The Ceremonial Finish which will be held in Mostyn Street, Llandudno at 1pm on Sunday October, 29.

The WRC cars come through at two-minute intervals and do most stages twice, while a separate National Rally will visit many of the stages too.

Schedule:

Thursday October 26

Shakedown - Clocaenog (3.32km)

07:20 - 13:30 with three start times of 08:00, 10:30 and 12:30

Visit Conwy Tir Prince

15:00 Funfair and entertainment

16:00 Track demonstrations

17:50 - 18:30 Autograph signings

18:20 Presentation of crews and Safety Cars

19:00 WRC Run



Friday October 27

Three different stages with three different car parks for spectator viewing

Myherin - the first forest stage of the event (19.45km)

09:00 - 17:01 with the start times for the WRC runs at 10:20 and 14:31

Sweet Lamb - a short (4.24km) but great spectator stage with perfect viewing in a natural amphitheatre

09:40 - 17:41 with start times of 11:00 and 15:11

Hafren - a key stage of over 35km through the dense Welsh woods

09:55 - 17:56 with start times of 11:15 and 15:26



Saturday October 28

Aberhirnant - one of the fastest stages (13.91km) high above Bala with a choice of two viewing areas

06:35 - 21:22 with the first WRC run starting at 07:55, followed by the National run at 12:45 and the second WRC run at 18:55

Dyfnant - one of the most accessible and popular stages (17.91km) again with a choice of two viewing areas

07:27 - 22:14 with the first WRC run starting at 08:47, followed by the National run at 13:37 and the second WRC run at 19:47

Gartheiniog (part of the Dyfi complex) - this stage of 12.6km runs through a vast area of woodland in the Dyfi Forest

08:39 - 16:09 with the first WRC run starting at 09:59, closely followed by the second WRC run (live TV coverage) at 12:08 and the National run at 14:49

Dyfni with two viewing areas is a much longer stage of 25.86km

09:08 - 16:38 with the first WRC run starting at 10:28 closely followed by the second WRC run at 12:37 and the National run at 15:18

Toyota Rallyfest at Cholmondeley Castle - an asphalt dash with a 360-degree spin in the middle. Perfect for families and first time rally goers plus a chance to meet and greet the crews.

09:15-10:30 Track demos

10:31 National Safety Car

11:00 National Run

12:30-14:30 Track demos

15:00 approx Autograph Signing Session

15:48 WRC Run

18:18 Stage Finishes



Sunday 29th October

Alwen stage of 10.41km on extremely fast roads.

07:14 - 14:41 with the first WRC run at 08:34 closely followed by the second WRC run at 11:09 and the National run at 13:11

Lake Brenig stage of 6.43km

07:48 - 15:45 with the first WRC run at 09:08, the second WRC Power Stage run at 12:18 and the National run at 14:15.

Gwydir - just above the town of Llanrwst is again a shorter stage of 7.41km through parkland wood.

08:46 - 13:33 with the WRC run at 10:06 and the National run at 12:08



Tickets

World Rally Pass - £99 - a four day pass providing access to all the stages of the rally including Thursday’s Shakedown and Saturday’s RallyFest at Cholmondeley Castle.

It includes free parking at the Deeside Rally Village, Tir Prince and overnight car parking plus a copy of the Official Programme.

Day Pass - £28 - available for Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday allowing access to all the stages on a particular day. These must be purchased in advance and include a copy of the Official Programme.

Single Stage tickets - £30 - can be purchased on the day of the event subject to availability giving access to just one stage. These are cash only but includes a copy of the Official Programme.

Visit Conwy Tir Prince - £10 in advance/£15 on the night. Additional car parking fee (cash only on arrival) will apply.

Toyota Rallyfest at Cholmondeley Castle - £23 in advance/£30 on the day which includes free car parking and a copy of the Official Programme.

Rally Xtra packages are also available - please see the website to see what’s still available and pricing.

Some car parks will be open the day before the stage runs and will remain open overnight - there will be a charge of £10 per car and £20 for each motorhome or camper van.

All children under 16 go FREE except for the Rally Xtra packages.

All tickets offer FREE car parking at the stages on a first come, first served basis.