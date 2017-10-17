Premier boost for Llansilin sports stars

Pupils and staff from Ysgol Bro Cynllaith, in Llansilin, are celebrating after being awarded a Premier League Primary Stars kit and equipment pack.

The pack contains a range of equipment including pop-up goals, numbered cones and Premier League footballs, which will help with a variety of skills and aid in the teaching of both maths and literacy across the curriculum.

The Kit and Equipment Scheme forms part of the Premier League Primary Stars offer to primary schools in England and Wales.

This is a curriculum-linked education programme that uses the appeal of the Premier League and its clubs to inspire children to learn, be active and develop important life skills.

Delivered by the Football Foundation, the Premier League Primary Stars Kit and Equipment Scheme gives teachers a range of equipment that can be used across different curriculum areas to get children active.

Also available is a free downloadable suite of resources for teachers across Key Stages 1 and 2 in English, maths, PE and PSHE.

Richard Scudamore, executive chairman of the Premier League and Football Foundation Trustee, said: “Congratulations to Ysgol Bro Cynllaith on their successful application for a Premier League Primary Stars Kit and Equipment pack.

“We hope this kit, coupled with the free downloadable online resources, will help teachers harness the popularity of football to inspire primary school kids in everything from maths and English to teamwork and sport.”

The easy-to-use materials have been developed in partnership with education organisations including the National Literacy Trust and the PSHE Association.

Mathematician Rachel Riley and children’s authors Cressida Cowell and Dan Freedman also helped to create the teaching packs, which use real life sport examples to put lessons into a relevant and engaging context for children.

Mrs Rhian Mair Jones, headteacher, said: “This is a fantastic resource and we are very grateful to the Premier League for gifting the kit and equipment pack to our school.

“Our pupils love sport and they are all very excited and can’t wait to start using it all!”