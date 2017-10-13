Dispersal order placed over Newtown after last weekends spate of attacks

AFTER LAST weekend’s spate of attacks in Newtown, Police have put a dispersal order in place on the town.

This means that police officers can move people away from an area of the town if they believe harassment, alarm, distress, or crime or disorder may take place.

People can be kept away from the area for up to 48 hours.

A spokeswoman for Dyfed Powys Police said “In an effort to clamp down on disorder, a dispersal order has been put in place across Newtown over the coming weekend, allowing officers to direct people to leave any part of the area covered under the order, and not return within a set time.”

Over the last weekend three separate attacks took place.

A group of teenagers, possibly the same ones, were involved in all of them.

Dyfed-Powys Police have arrested five teenagers who have been released pending the investigation.

This afternoon Dyfed-Powys Police said that one male juvenile has been arrested on suspicion of Actual Bodily Harm (ABH), in connection with an assault in Newtown.

He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

