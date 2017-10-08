Llandinam beauty queen celebrates Ms Model of the Year win

Beverley Roberts from Llandinam has been crowned Ms Model of the Year 2017.

The pageant took place in Norwich in aid of Brain Tumour Research and saw Beverley compete against 50 others to win the title.

It came after Beverley claimed the first runner up spot at both Miss Royalty International and Miss British Empire this year.

The pageant included interview, fun fashion, swimwear and evening wear rounds.

Beverley said: “I was so exciting about going on stage again, especially in swimwear as it has been about four to five years since I have done this.

“I am so pleased to have come back with my first ever international title against over 50 contestants.”

Beverley is using her title to support a number of charities close to her heart, and has already taken on a number of fundraisers including the Cardiff Half Marathon.

She added: “Not only did I win but me and several other contestants managed to raise over £7,700 for the Brain Tumour Research where I had been presented with a certificate for this.

“I would like to thank Kerri Parker, the pageant director, for organising such a wonderful pageant for such a great cause. She had suffered with a brain tumour herself four years ago.

“I have done many appearances with my title and continue to do so. Thank you to everyone who has sponsored me and supported me.”