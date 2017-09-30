New chapter for Llanfair Caereinion library after closure fears

A new chapter has opened for Llanfair Caereinion Library, thanks to a partnership between the town and county councils.

An open morning at the library, housed in the Institute on Bridge Street, was held on Saturday, September 23, to celebrate the service being saved from the threat of closure.

It has been a year of uncertainty for the library after Powys County Council (PCC) announced a 50 per cent funding cut for 11 libraries across the county.

The affected towns needed to stump up the other half of the running costs or face losing the facilities – and Llanfair Town Council agreed it was a necessary expense.

The arrangement means the town council will cover the premises’ costs of the library within the Institute building while PCC’s Library Service will continue to provide the books and services, supported by local volunteers.

During the opening morning, author and County Councillor Myfanwy Alexander presented medals to local school pupils for their achievements over the summer holidays in completing the Summer Reading Challenge – an annual national literacy programme put on by the Library Service.

There were craft activities for the children, while staff were on-hand to answer questions about the services and resources the library offers.

Llanfair Caereinion County Councillor Gareth Jones, also chair of Llanfair Town Council, said: “It was brilliant. There was a very good turnout of around 100 people and we had a very good day.

“There were a lot of people of all ages, which proves how worthwhile the library is to our community. There were people who I didn’t even know used the library.

“It was great to see young children there, and we had a 15-year-old lad sign up to be one of the volunteers.

“It’s a vital part of a small community.”

Cllr Jones praised all those who have worked together to make the partnership happen, securing the library for future generations.

He said: “As a town council we are very grateful to the Institute Committee for their cooperation in working with us and allowing us to come to an understanding.

“Also, Kay Thomas from Powys County Council has been exceptional in her willingness to work with us on it.”

Cllr Rachel Powell, PCC’s Cabinet Member for Library Services, said: “We are very grateful to Llanfair Caereinion Town Council for their willingness to work in partnership with us to maintain a vibrant and exciting future for the town’s library.”