Signing of Montgomery treaty to be re-enacted 750 years after event

THE 750th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Montgomery will be celebrated this weekend.

The treaty was signed on September 29, 1267, between King Henry III of England and Llywelyn ap Gruffydd, leader of the Welsh lords.

They met at Rhydwhyman Ford in Caerhowell, which was at the time a key crossing point of the Severn.

The Treaty they signed recognised Llywelyn as the Prince of Wales, giving him territories in Wales and England.

In return, he swore loyalty to Henry. The signing represented the first time that an English ruler recognised the right of a Welsh prince to rule over Wales.

On Friday, September 29 at 11am there will be a short re-enactment of the signing of the Treaty at Rhydwhyman Ford.

Schoolchildren from Montgomery, Abermule and Newtown will be transported to Caerhowell to take part.

Visitors will be able to see Henry III and Llywelyn making their historic agreement.

Later in the evening at 7.30pm, there will be a medieval banquet and entertainment in the Town Hall.

Tickets are available from The Dragon hotel at £20/each.

Medieval dress is optional, but there will be a prize for the best costume.

On Saturday, September 30 there will be a medieval encampment based at Montgomery Castle.

The camp will allow visitors to learn about life in the 13th century and to see clothing, food and weaponry from the period.

Admission is free.

The anniversary has also been marked in the National Assembly by the Assembly Member for Montgomeryshire, Russell George.

Speaking in the National Assembly for Wales, Mr George drew Assembly Members’ attention to the history surrounding the treaty and the celebrations which will occur in Montgomery to mark the occasion.

Speaking after his statement in the Senedd, Mr George said: “I hope that the day of celebrations will be a great success.”