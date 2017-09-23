Builth Wells library is officially opened

THE successful move of Builth Wells library to its new home in the old primary school building (Antur Gwy) was officially marked on Tuesday, September 12, with a ribbon cutting ceremony and a celebration day.

Children’s author Nicola Davies – zoologist and ex-presenter from the Really Wild Show – held a fun animal themed story telling session in the morning with children from Llanelwedd Primary School, while local crime author Jan Newton spoke about and signed copies of her new book ‘Remember No More’ in the afternoon for interested adult library users.

This was followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony where Cabinet Member for Libraries, Cllr Rachel Powell, local councillors, the town mayor Cllr Meryl Prynne and others involved in the move officially celebrated its successful relocation from the high street site.

Cllr Powell said: “I’m delighted to officially open Builth Wells Library in its new home.

“This has indeed been a very successful project and demonstrates a superb asset in the community of Builth Wells and surrounding areas.

“Staff have already seen an increase in the number of children visiting the library from both the local nursery and primary school in the town.

“The children’s reading area is a great space for both quiet reading and activity sessions and the children have access to their own computer.

“It’s light and colourful and there’s a lot on offer for families wanting to encourage a love of reading in their offspring.”

Adam Shearman, head of Llanelwedd Church in Wales Primary School, said: “The children enjoyed a fun session with Nicola learning about the animal kingdom and came back to school inspired to write their own stories and with a new found thirst to read.

“As head teacher, it is part of my role to ensure our children get a full and fulfilling education and a love of books is a key part of this.

“I’m sure our relationship with the library services is only going to grow as a result of the new move – with direct parking and a light and airy children’s space we’ll be seeking more opportunities to visit.”

For adult library users there is free wi-fi, access to the computers, a great range of books including audio and large print and advice on council services from knowledgeable members of staff.