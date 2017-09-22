Llandinam beauty queen Bev is back on stage this Sunday

A beauty queen from Llandinam is hoping to beat over 50 opponents to win the title of Model of the Year in Norwich this weekend.

Beverley Roberts will be hoping to bring home the biggest crown from the pageant on Sunday, September 24, which is raising funds for Brain Tumour Research.

The pageant includes three rounds – interview, fashion wear and evening wear – plus a bonus swimwear/beachwear round, and is sponsored by GMS Law.

Beverley said: “The beauty pageant is raising funds for a brain tumour charity as Kerri Parker, the director, has been a victim of this unfortunately and wanted to help others in this situation.

“I'm so excited to be getting back on stage in swimwear as it has been over four years since I have competed in swimwear.

“Most girls hate the swimwear round but I love it, especially now that I've been running for over a year and I half. I feel my body is toned and ready for the catwalk.”