Welshpool to Shrewsbury A458 closed for over two hours following three car crash

THE MAIN road, linking Welshpool to Shrewsbury was closed for nearly two and a half hours on Monday morning, following a three car crash during the rush hour.

Emergency services were called to the A458 at Trewern at around 8.40am to deal with the incident.

Three cars were involved, a silver Volkswagen Golf, black Suzuki Swift and blue Toyota Prius.

A number of people from the cars were treated at the scene by Paramedics.

But the Wales Ambulance Service told The County Times that they did not require hospital treatment.

A spokeswoman for Dyfed Powys Police said: “The road was closed and re-opened at 11.10am following recovery of the vehicles.”