Rain hits entries but Beulah Show still going strong in its 88th year

The 88th annual Beulah and District Show and trotting races were held last weekend on Aberannell Farm by kind permission of Mike and Julie Evans.

Despite the adverse weather conditions which affected the overall number of people attending the event, it was enjoyed by all those present.

This was also reflected in some of the horse and sheep entries where class numbers were marginally down on last year’s show.

However the entries in the horticultural tent were up and made an excellent display.

The show was opened by Penelope Bourdillon of Gilwern.

She was introduced by the chairman of the show Hugh James, who made a plea for the village shows to be saved, as he said the quarantine restrictions were making it more difficult for the organisers of smaller events.

In her opening speech Mrs Bourdillon congratulated the organisers of the event on their organisation, but also reminded participants of the danger of the toxic weed called ragwort which is a danger to grazing animals, especially horses, and can be a killer for them.

There was plenty for people to see and do at the event despite the showers and included the dog show, sheep classes, a horse and pony section together with a gymkhana and a vintage display of tractors and machinery.

In the tent there was a fine display of produce as well as floral competitions, garden produce and handicraft sections - in all a grand display of quality and quantity not forgetting competitions especially for the children.

The show secretary, Liz Edwards, said: “In all it was a fantastic display in the tented sections.”

The very popular trotting races at the end of the day went off well and were incident free despite the wet ground.