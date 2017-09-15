Open day on fermentation at Llanfyllin Workhouse

FERMENTED food and drink will feature at Open Doors, this year’s Heritage Open Day at Llanfyllin’s historic Workhouse.

Fermentation has long been used as a means of preserving or leavening consumables as well as providing them with that extra kick.

Demonstrations at the Food Fair on Sunday, 17 September will focus on fermented products, including of course beer but also sourdough bread, sauerkraut and kefir, a fermented milk drink from the Caucasus Mountains.

Visitors can find out how to make them and use them.

There will also be free tastings from the event’s sponsors, Spar Llanfyllin, and a wide variety of food and drink products to buy and sample from many local producers.

The RSPB and Dolen Fermio will illustrate their own contributions to the food chain.

The Matron’s Kitchen Café will be open too.

Alternating with the food demos will be performances from Teulu: a family group of folk singers, musicians and cloggers from Dolanog with a growing reputation.

Cabaret artistes Café Lola will perform at 4pm and harpist John Browne will play throughout the day.

Catering for other senses will be an exhibition of original woodblock prints from 1798 to the present day, curated by Bob Guy.

Open Studios will include JH Leather and the Nearleigh Works model railway workshop as well as art and textile studios.

Weather permitting the children can enjoy a bouncy castle.

Along with all that, there will be guided tours to explain the history of Y Dolydd.

The Workhouse History Centre, created with the help of the Heritage Lottery Fund, will be open as usual with the film ‘Ghosts of the Workhouse’ available to view.

Open Doors is coordinated by Cadw, the Welsh Government’s historic environment service: entry and parking are free and the event runs from 10am to 5pm.