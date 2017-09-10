Proposed changes to Welshpool one way system look like something drawn up on the back of a "fag packet."

Proposedchanges to Welshpool’s controversial one-way system have been criticised by one of the town’s three county councillors.

Welshpool Town Council has been pressing the Welsh Government to reduce Broad Street to a single lane and return Brook Street and Union Street to a two-way system and will discuss a proposal from Ken Skates, Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Infrastructure, at a planning committee meeting on Wednesday night.

But after seeing a copy of the proposal County Councillor Graham Breeze says the plan produced by Welsh Government for Broad Street needs revisiting and described it as ‘flawed and dangerous’.

“I sincerely hope the town council sends this plan straight back to Mr Skates because it is flawed and dangerous,” said Cllr Breeze.

“It looks like something drawn on the back of a fag packet and my first impressions are that part of the herringbone parking scheme suggested is the wrong way around.

“The drawing supplied to the Town Council from the Minister’s office clearly shows a crossing area at New Street junction pointing in the wrong direction and preventing vehicles from parking correctly.

“A request for a light-controlled crossing outside the Town Hall has also been ignored and a zebra crossing is being proposed.

“I witnessed vehicles travelling up Broad Street at well over 40mph on Saturday lunchtime and I wouldn’t have fancied anyone’s chances on a zebra crossing.

“The most important part of the proposal is returning Brook Street and Union Street to two-way traffic which immediately relieves Broad Street so it is disappointing that the town is still waiting for the Minister’s response on the proposals after a study was completed.

“I will be attending the planning committee meeting on Wednesday to hear the views of the town councillors and will also be sending my concerns to the minister.”