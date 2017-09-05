Newtown: Missing man has been found.

Tue Sept 05, 2017
Reporter:
Elgan Hearn
Tuesday 5 September 2017 13:22
POLICE IN Newtown have said that missing man Clive Newton has now been found safe and well.
An appeal had been launched earlier today to find him, after he was reported missing last night, (Monday, September 4).
