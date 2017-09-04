Bog Snorkelling Championships delight in Llanwrtyd Wells

MANY hundreds of visitors descended on Llanwrtyd Wells from across the globe over the bank holiday weekend for the world-famous Bog Snorkelling Championships at Waen Rhyd Bog.

Congratulations and thanks are due to the Green Events Bog-Snorkelling Committee as well as all the volunteers who worked so hard to make it such a success.

There were visitors from America, Australia, Europe and all parts of the UK. Some were competing, but others had travelled a very long way just to view the spectacle.

Before the Championships on Sunday, Saturday saw the Bog Triathlon, Bite-Size Triathlon and MTB Bog Cycle.

Triathlon winners were Ian Wang (Male); Liz Merrifield (Female); Team RIOT (Relay Team); Dave Webb (Best Dressed); Shan Keaney (Best Dressed Helmet). Male and female Bite-Size Triathlon winners were Nick and Unity Speakman.

The main event began on Sunday. During the Championships, there was plenty for everyone to see and do including a bouncy-castle, beer, barbecues and live music playing throughout the day.

A host of companion events were organised by the World Alternative Games, including Ditch-Racing, Wife-Carrying and Belly-Flopping. It all added to the atmosphere with lots of people having a great time – and the weather made it even better.

The Championship was won by Neil Rutter with a time of 1min 26.15, narrowly missing out on the current world record of 1:22.56, set in 2014.