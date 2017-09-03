Plans for 90 new homes in Newtown approved

TWO applications for a combined total of 90 homes in Newtown have been approved by Powys County Council’s Planning Committee.

One application proposes the construction of 60 homes on the South side of the A489 by Mochdre Brook and a further 30 homes are proposed for the other side of the road.

Both of the developments have been applied for by Melrose Developments of Shrewsbury.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has stated it has significant concerns with the development and would object if certain requirements are not followed.

In a response to the application an NRW planning adviser said: “Our Flood Map information, which is updated on a quarterly basis, confirms the site to be at risk from the 1% (1 in 100 year) and 0.1% (1 in 1,000 year) annual probability fluvial flood outline of the Mochdre Brook.”

In line with this, NRW asked for a Flood Consequence Assessment.

Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn Town Council supported the applications though requested improved infrastructure and that a play area be available

Mochdre Community Council objected to the proposals.

One of the stated reasons for object said: “The proposed development is not of a scale, form and design and general character to reflect the overall appearance of the settlement and surrounding area.”

The community council stated that the development is not providing enough affordable housing and also noted of the flood risk from the nearby Mochdre Brook.

The developer has proposed that 20 per cent of the development be affordable housing.

Concerns have also been raised with potential obstruction of rights of way.

Both Powys Rights of Way and Powys Ramblers noted the issue, the former recommended that the proposals be checked against the definitive map and rights of way in the area.

Discussions are currently underway with Welsh Government to de-trunk the A489 between the two developments, this is in order for the bypass to be designated as the trunk road through the area.