Stolen stone returned by pilgrim turned thief to Abbeycwmhir trustees

AN UNKNOWN Australian thief who took a piece of the abbey at Abbeycwmhir has returned it, claiming it brought bad luck.

The anonymous “fan” of Welsh history posted the stone back to the Abbeycwmhir Heritage Trust.

Enclosed with the stone was this message: “I am so sorry for taking, borrowing, stealing this piece of the old Abbeycwmhir.

“I have been an avid follower of the Welsh Kings and their history and so I took this rock.

“Ever since I have had the most awful luck as if Llewellyn himself was angry with me. So I am sending it back.

“I will not leave my name or address, just a heartfelt sorry from an Australian fan.”

The note along with the stone has been received by the trustees and placed in the Exhibition Room at the entrance to the Abbey at Home Farm.

The stone, which is no bigger than an acorn, along with the note can be studied at any time together with Cadw’s exhibition illustrating the

history of the abbey.

Everyone is welcome to join the Abbey of Cwmhir Study Group who meet on the fourth Thursday of the month at Celf O Gwmpas at 2pm.

For more on the hall at Abbeycwmhir contact 01597 851021 and see the website www.abbeycwmhirhistory.org.uk