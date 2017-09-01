A feast of treats coming to Newtown Food Festival

THE FIFTH Newtown Food Festival returns to Newtown this weekend, September 2 and 3.

The event kicks off in the park by the Town Hall at 10am and will see a weekend packed with more than 60 quality attractions, stands, producers and exhibitors.

Over from Les Herbiers, Newtown’s French twin town, a group of visitors will join in on the fun in the Newtown Twinning marquee.

Le Comite de Jumelage de Les Herbiers has contributed to the festival for the last three years, bringing a fine selection of Vendee food and wine products for Newtown to enjoy.

This has been expanded on this year with the French Village.

The Festival Kitchen will also feature returning chefs Turon Miah and Roger Stevens along with new chefs James Sherwin and James Corbett.

Community contributors include Mandy Star’s budget meals, Zarena Allan’s children’s cooking and A Voice for You ‘Can Cook’.

The Children’s Village will be full of activities including: workshops, a woodland classroom, face painting, costume making and the popular Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.

This year Turon Miah, of the Gulshan Restaurant, will be running demonstrations in the Festival Kitchen at 3.30pm.

He has also kindly agreed to bring his restaurant along to the Festival Field for a Pop-Up restaurant on the Saturday.

The first service starts at 5.30pm, with the possibility of a second service at 7.30pm, tickets are available from the Gulshan in town (next to Spar).

The Music Stage has a full programme and the Saturday Evening Stage, 7pm until Midnight, will feature Paul Daffurn with Paul Cobbold, Roma Pomona and The Smile. A bar and food to go will be open through the evening.

Sue Newham, Mayor of Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn, said: “I want to thank the Elephant and Castle for being a main sponsor of this year’s Food Festival.

“James’ lamb dish looked absolutely amazing and I am looking forward to his demonstration in the hi-tech Festival Kitchen, which will be in use for the first time at our event.”

n Full details of the music programme and all the events at this year’s festival are available at: www.facebook.com/newtownfoodfest