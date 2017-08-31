Newtown cash point attacker gets 14 years

A NEWTOWN man has been jailed for 14 years for what the judge described as a “cowardly” and “unprovoked” attack at a cashpoint, that has left his victim in a wheelchair.

At Caernarfon Crown Court, Alan Davies, 49, of Edwards Field, Newtown, was sentenced after he had been found guilty by a jury of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke also imposed an extended licence period of five years.

The victim, retired teacher Gareth Evans, 62, of Newtown read a personal statement in which he said the incident had ruined his life.

He was withdrawing cash in Newtown town centre on his birthday, January 14, when the attack took place.

He is effectively wheelchair-bound and unable to take part in his favourite pursuits of driving, fishing and kayaking.

Mr Evans said: “If it wasn’t for the members of the public who came to my aid I don’t think I would be here today.”

The probation service said in a report that Davies, who had previous convictions for violence, was becoming unmanageable and unco-operative because of his drinking.

Judge Lloyd-Clarke said : “Mr Evans clearly has a distressing memory of the assault, the worst was the terrible crack of the leg breaking.”

“He thought you were going to kill him.”

“Your behaviour shows a history of violence.”

Mr Evans and his partner, Elizabeth Davies, had been shopping with their Alsatian dog when they came across Davies, who had been drinking and had bought a bottle of whisky.

He had a smaller dog and they reacted aggressively to each other.

When separating them Davies dropped his rucksack and smashed the whisky bottle.

Elizabeth Davies went to the car and Davies demanded £16 in compensation for the whisky and soiling of his trousers.

In March 2015 Davies had been jailed for 10 months for punching and kicking a licensee at the Victoria Vaults and for possessing a pool cue, which he broke in half, as an offensive weapon.

Mr Evans said after the hearing that he thought the sentence was “deserved”.