Skydive scare for Newtown PCSO Graham

AN AWARD winning and well known Police Community Support Officer is standing up against cancer by taking on a sponsored sky dive.

Graham Jennings, of Newtown, is facing up to his fears with the challenge after watching many people close to himself suffer due to the disease.

Mr Jennings said: “I’m not a lover of heights but I’m just going to crack on with it. It’s for a fantastic cause.

“It’s not about me, it’s about people close to me. I’ve lost my mum to cancer, I’ve lost my dad to it, someone close to me has recently been diagnosed.”

With a target of raising £2,000 for Cancer Research UK Mr Jennings has already broken the £1,500 mark.

“I have been astounded by people’s kindness,” he added.

“I have set a target of £2,000 but I think I am going to smash that.”

Along with a fundraiser page, Mr Jennings has been collecting with charity boxes and street collections.

On his Just Giving page, Mr Jennings said: “I would like to see a time when all people can be liberated from the fear of this dreadful disease.

“By completing the Skydive I can raise awareness, and most of all help to raise funds to enable CRUK's vital work to continue, for the benefit of humanity.

“I have chosen the challenge of a Skydive for one simple reason, to confront my fear of heights.

“However, this is nothing compared to the suffering that many people have had to endure with their battles against cancer.

“I would be extremely grateful for any contributions to my fundraising, no matter how small. Thank you.”

n The donation page can be found at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/graham-jennings