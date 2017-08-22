Tractor Run fun for Rhayader

THE 15th annual Rhayader Tractor Run took place on August 6 and was organised by Rhayader Vintage Club, attracting more than 100 tractors to the town.

Some participants travelled from as far as Dorset and Berkshire to the event and Deputy Mayor, Wiz Davies, started the run with club member James Stuart leading the tractors out of town under the watchful eye of Ralph Powell, the club’s tractor run coordinator.

The route travelled in the St Harmon, Pant Y Dwr and Tylwch area stopping for a carvery lunch, before continuing back towards Rhayader. Participants had the opportunity to take in breathtaking views from the top of two high points along the way.

Among those taking part were members from Teme Valley Vintage Club, who will be working alongside Rhayader Vintage Club to host the National Vintage Tractor Road Run when it comes to Radnorshire in April 2018.

Tractor run coordinator Ralph Powell said the day was a huge success and he would like to thank all land owners, marshals, the staff of Ty Morgan’s and all those who took part.

Rhayader Vintage Club’s next event is a 4x4 run on October 1.

n TOP: Rhayader Vintage Club members are seen with Deputy Mayor, Cllr Wiz Davies. (FL)

n BELOW LEFT: Rhayader Tractor Run secretary Gwen Powell pictured at the 15th annual run. (FL)

n BELOW RIGHT: Next April the National Vintage Tractor Road Run comes to Radnorshire and National 2018 chairman Steve Weaver is seen at the Rhayader Run. (FL)