Powys politicians get lowdown on £7.5million rail works

Local politicians visited a £7.5 million upgrade scheme in Mid Wales to see how it will improve rail safety as part of Network Rail’s Railway Upgrade Plan.

Montgomery’s Assembly Member, Russell George, and Powys Councillors Diane Jones-Poston and Les George visited Talerddig where Network Rail and Powys County Council are delivering the work.

The project includes the building of two kilometres of new highway and two new road-over-rail bridges at Ystrad Fawr and Rallt, enabling the closure of eight rural railway crossings.

Russell George, AM for Montgomeryshire, said: “It’s fantastic to see the progress on site.

“I was particularly impressed by the way Network Rail and Powys County Council are working collaboratively to deliver this major infrastructure project, without disrupting rail passengers travelling through the area.”

Andy Thomas, route managing director for Network Rail Wales, said: “We are investing more than £100 million to improve level crossing safety across Britain as part of our Railway Upgrade Plan.

“The level crossing closures in Talerddig will help reduce risk, improve safety and support the local economy.”

Councillor Diane Jones-Poston, who represents Llanbrynmair, added: “I’ve been involved and supported this scheme from its inception so it’s really great to see these plans come to fruition. Once complete, it will be much safer and easier for local people to cross the railway.”

Caersws and Carno County Councillor Les George said: “This vital rail safety project will also produce massive benefits for the local agri-business economy allowing farmers to further invest in their farming enterprise by allowing the safe movement of efficient modern Heavy Goods Vehicles transport.

“These projects are good value for money for everyone.”

The upgrade work started in January 2017 and is expected to be completed by spring next year.

The scheme is funded by Network Rail Wales in partnership with Welsh Government, who provided £3 million of funding. Powys County Council is delivering the scheme through their contractors Dawnus.