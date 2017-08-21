Newtown woman, Jenny Parry is jailed following a high speed road chase

A HOMELESS woman who was living in her car has been jailed after a high speed police chase.

Jenny Parry, 23, from Newtown, admitted dangerous driving and possessing cannabis and was jailed for five months at Mold Crown Court.

Police had found cannabis in the car which was also not insured.

Prosecuting barrister, Karl Scholz, said that at about midnight on September 28 last year she was in a queue of traffic at red lights on the A483 when a police officer did a check and found the car was not insured.

He put the blue lights on the car but instead of stopping at a nearby lay-by the car sped off and drove at over 70mph, and 80mph in a bid to get away.

At one point the car reached 94.5 mph but she lost control and the car slid off the road and ended up with its rear in a hedge.

She tried to run but was arrested.

Police found that was a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle.

Defending barrister, Gemma Jordan, said that the defendant led a chaotic life-style and was homeless.

The defendant would be able to return to her parents’ home in the short term but it was not the long term solution.

She had made inquiries about a council house and she had the offer of a job working with horses.

She had received a suspended sentence in the past for possessing cannabis with intent to supply and had not breached that.

Judge David Hale banned her from driving and ordered her to take an extended driving test.

Sentencing her, he said that in the absence of any realistic programmes or any information about where she was going to live, he had no option but to lock her up.

Judge Hale said: “You were driving at speed to get away from the police.

“When an officer indicated for you to stop, off you go.”

It was an old car with no insurance and it “gave up the ghost” and “fell to bits” when she drove quickly around some bends.