More new homes could be built in Castle Caereinion if a proposed development is given the go-ahead.

Plans have been submitted to Powys County Council (PCC) that would see 14 houses built on a site that was last year earmarked for five.

Despite permission for the five house scheme being granted last August, the developer has opted to alter the plans in the hope that smaller, more affordable homes will appeal to first time buyers and young families.

The site, at the North entrance to the village off the B4385, adjacent to Tynllan Farm, is directly next to another five-house development that was also approved last year.

On documents submitted with the planning application, the agent states: “The proposal will provide high quality residential accommodation.

“The dwellings will make best use of under utilised land and enhance the visual quality through a carefully designed scheme respecting the architecture of the area.

“The overall site layout has been carefully considered to work with the topography of the site and will provide a range of much needed residential accommodation within the village.”

The new proposals include six two-bedroom properties, seven three-bed, and one four-bed, each with two or three parking spaces.

The agent goes on to explain the decision to change the plans, saying: “The applicant specialises in smaller, more affordable homes for first-time buyers.

“Whilst the approved scheme was for five large detached dwellings, the submitted scheme seeks a larger number of smaller homes, for which the applicant believes there will be significant demand.

“It is therefore considered that the proposed development will be more socially sustainable than the approved scheme for five large houses, allowing young people to remain in their local communities.”

One neighbour expressed concerns during the pre-application consultation, asking that the pace of the development be at a “prescribed rate”.

This was dismissed by the agent, who said: “In the current circumstances regarding a shortfall in housing land supply, it would be wrong to unnecessarily delay the delivery of housing on the site.”

The amended plans have been backed by County Councillor David Jones, who said: “My view is that I welcome the chance to have some affordable houses in Castle Caereinion.

“It will mean we have a good chance of having children come from those homes for the school – it will be good for them to have more pupils.”

The full application can be viewed at www.powys.gov.uk/planning under reference P/2017/0860.