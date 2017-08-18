Visitors flocked to this years Guilsfield Show

VISITORS flocked to Guilsfield from all over the country for the annual show.

Organisers of Guilsfield show said that competition entries were very strong, making the extravaganza a huge success.

This year saw an increased number of trade stands and children’s activities around the field. And for the second year, the show started on Wednesday evening with its Trail Run that took place around Guilsfield and Trawscoed Woods.

The event is increasing in popularity and brought runners from as far as Derbyshire and Pembrokeshire to take part in the run.

Visitors were treated to horse, sheep and poultry classes ending with a spectacular display of decorated heavy horses in the main arena of decorated heavy horses.

Show presidents Wynn and Gwyneth Jones said “This year’s event was a great success, the weather was fantastic, which really helped.

“Although official attendance figures have not been confirmed, we saw a huge number of people from far and wide attending.”

A spokeswoman for the show said: “The vintage machinery and classic cars were both on the far side of the brook for the first time and made an impressive display.

“The dog classes went well again under the supervision of Ann Meredith, who has run the Dog Show for many years.

“Sadly Ann is retiring and will be greatly missed.”

“The classes in the marquee were very strong indeed and the judges were delighted with the strength of the competitions.”

“We would like to take the opportunity to thank the show sponsors, the committee and all the volunteers without whom the show would not be possible.”