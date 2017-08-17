Powys students had mixed fortunes in their A Level results when compared nationally.

TEARS OF joy and some of sadness could be seen at schools all across Powys, as students picked up their A -Level results today.

This year students in the county had mixed fortunes compared to the national figures.

The percentage of Powys students achieving A* to E grades at 98.1 per cent, was higher than the national average of 97.7 per cent.

But at the higher end of the spectrum Powys' A level results dipped, although results are better than last year.

At A* to C grades Powys had 73.6 per cent compared to the national average of 75.3 per cent.

A* to B grades Powys had 43.5 per cent success compared with the national average of 50.1 per cent.

And at A* to A grade Powys had 19.2 per cent success compared with the national average of 25 per cent.

Throughout Wales A-Level results for the top grades are the best since 2009.The proportion of A* and A grades is 2..7 per cent higher than 2016.

But the the number of entries, 33,294, is the lowest for more than a decade.

Welshpool High School

Staff and pupils at Welshpool High School were very pleased with this years results and had a 100, per cent pass rate for those who had sat two or more A -levels or the equivalent.

Headteacher, Jim Toal, said: “We are very pleased .

“Almost 70% of students gained at least one A*or A grade or equivalent and almost a third achieved two or more A*-A grades.

“Additionally, almost 70% of students gained two or more A*-B grades or equivalent.

“I would like to congratulate all of the students on their results and wish them all the very best for the future. I would also like to thank all of the teachers and staff for supporting the students so ably over the last two years of study.”

Ysgol Uwchradd Caereinion High School

Headteacher, Iona Davies, said: “High standards have been maintained, with a significant increase in A*-A grades and a most satisfying consolidation of A*-B grades. It is pleasing to see that 25% of grades were A*/A in A level subjects and 30% of Welsh Baccalaureate grades were at A*/A.

“It is gratifying to witness students’ success, enabling them to pursue their studies at their choice of universities and institutions of Higher Education.

I would like to congratulate staff and students for working diligently in order to achieve these results. Thanks must also be accorded to parents, governors and the wider school community, for their continued support.

Llandrindod High School

Headteacher Gillian Crook, said: “The students of Llandrindod High School have yet again produced a fantastic set of A Level results.

“We are absolutely delighted with their achievements, they have done themselves, their parents/carers and the staff proud.

Nearly all the students have achieved their first choice University placement. I would like to thank everybody for the hard work that has led to such pleasing results.

Overall, 92% achieved 2 or more A-levels.

“As a School we are thrilled and wish all of the students every success for their futures.”

Ysgol Uwchradd Llanfyllin High School

Acting Headteacher Lllyr Thomas, said:”Our congratulations go out to all the students who have once again achieved an excellent set of examination results.

“Results improved from last year with 99% of pupils passing at A level.

“A quarter of results were A* to A grades, nearly half of the results were grades A* to B and three quarters were A* to C.

“These results will enable students to embark on degree courses at universities across the country with a number receiving scholarships at Aberystwyth and Bangor.

”We are delighted that students have gained places at top universities to study a range of courses including natural science at Cambridge, medical science, mathematics, sciences, humanities and arts.

“Our students also enjoyed great success in vocational subjects with 100% pass rate with all the IT and Performing Arts students achieved Distinction* or Distinction grades.

“It is very pleasing to see our students enjoy the reward of their hard work. We are very proud that our students achieve such good results with such consistency.

“This is due to a combination of factors: ; the enthusiasm and commitment of our students; the hard work and dedication of our staff; and of course the support and encouragement of parents.”

Newtown High School

Headteacher Graeme Harkness, said: “Newtown High School is once again celebrating excellent A-Level results.

“We saw, 84% of students gaineD the equivalent of two or more grades at A* - C with just under 60% gaining three or more grades at A*-C.

“All year 13 students followed the new Welsh Baccalaureate Advanced Skills Challenge Certificate, with 78% of them achieved this qualification at A* - E, further enhancing their employability skills

“This success reflects the talent and determination of our students and the dedication of their teachers.

“We are incredibly proud of all our Sixth Form students and appreciate that their excellent results reflect not only their dedication but also the considerable support of their parents and families.”

Ysgol Bro Hyddgen, Machynlleth

Headteacher Dafydd Jones, said: “Ysgol Bro Hyddgen staff and students have been very pleased with this years results.

“Subjects achieving 100% A*-C at A levels include English, Mathematics, Religious Education, Electronics, French and History.

“All entries in vocational courses achieved a Merit or better, with 81.3% being at Distinction* or Distinction level.”

Machynlleth students saw 75.7% success iin the A*- C range at A -l evels.

100% pass rate of A*-E at A level and in vocational qualifications.

Overall, 100% of Year 13 students have achieved 2 A*- E grades or equivalent.

Headteacher, Dafydd Jones, added “These are excellent results and reflect the hard work and commitment of the students, parents and Ysgol Bro Hyddgen’s staff to ensure the young people within our community have the best possible life chances whilst aiming for their chosen career paths.

“I would like to congratulate all the students and wish them the very best as they move on to university or into employment.

“I look forward very much to hearing about their continued success in the future.

Builth Wells High School

Headteacher, Ionwen Spowage said, "We are thrilled with the success of our students’ A Levels results.

It has been a busy morning and we are pleased to see our students achieving their expected places at a wide range of Universities.

These results demonstrate that the School is continuously providing high quality Post 16 education to students and more importantly, that students feel challenged and supported to achieve their very best.

At Builth Wells High School 47p er cent of all results were graded A*-B and they had with an overall pass rate of 100 per cent.

Mrs Spowage added: “Congratulations to all of our students; we wish them every success and happiness in the next phase of their education and careers.

“I would also like to express my thanks to our dedicated teachers and parents who have been a huge support to our students in helping the

Llanidloes High School

Headteacher, Jane Harries, said: “I am delighted and extremely proud that once again our students have achieved excellent A level results at Llanidloes High School.

”There is no doubt that their hard work and dedication, together with the commitment of their teachers and parents who have supported them, has been justly rewarded with these outstanding results. 96% have been successful in gaining a place in their first choice university.

“100% of the year 13 cohort achieve the equivalent of two or more A*-E grades, with 27% gaining two or more A*- A, 94% achieved 2 or more A*-C grades.

“It is a privilege to work with students who have shown perseverance in working towards their goals whilst continuing to contribute to the school community as a whole.

“I have no doubt they will be equally successful in their future careers and contribute positively to all aspects of society in the future.”